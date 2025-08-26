Padres at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 26

It’s Tuesday, August 26 and the Padres (74-57) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (70-61). Dylan Cease is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Luis Castillo for Seattle.

Seattle won the series opener versus San Diego, 9-6, as Cal Raleigh raked in his 50th homer of the season. The Mariners extended their record to 4-0 versus San Diego this year. The Padres have now lost back-to-back games, while Seattle has won consecutive games and three of the past four.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Mariners

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: SDPA, RSNW

Odds for the Padres at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Padres (-102), Mariners (-118)

Spread: Mariners 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Mariners

Pitching matchup for August 26, 2025: Dylan Cease vs. Luis Castillo

Padres: Dylan Cease, (6-11, 4.71 ERA)

Last outing: 7.20 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Mariners: Luis Castillo, (8-7, 3.57 ERA)

Last outing: 6.75 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Mariners

Seattle is 4-0 versus San Diego this season

The Padres are 0-2 in the last 2 games and 5-2 in the last 7

Seattle is 4-8 over the last 12 games

The Padres have won their last 5 road games against teams with worse records

The Over is 13-10-3 (50%) in the Mariners’ games this season with Luis Castillo as the opener

The Padres have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.97 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Padres and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

