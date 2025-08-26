 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaidon Salter
Deion Sanders picks experience over youth at QB for Colorado’s season opener, Kaidon Salter to start
Aaron Judge
Giants to host Yankees in 2026 MLB opener on March 25, earliest domestic season start
Jalon Daniels
Fireworks and touchdowns: How Jalon Daniels and Kansas celebrated their new stadium

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxpartc_250826.jpg
Is Frank bringing the ‘long throw’ back in style?
nbc_pl_maxdowman_250826.jpg
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
nbc_pl_bestofeze_250826.jpg
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaidon Salter
Deion Sanders picks experience over youth at QB for Colorado’s season opener, Kaidon Salter to start
Aaron Judge
Giants to host Yankees in 2026 MLB opener on March 25, earliest domestic season start
Jalon Daniels
Fireworks and touchdowns: How Jalon Daniels and Kansas celebrated their new stadium

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxpartc_250826.jpg
Is Frank bringing the ‘long throw’ back in style?
nbc_pl_maxdowman_250826.jpg
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
nbc_pl_bestofeze_250826.jpg
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Iga Swiatek has an easy start to the U.S. Open after winning the Wimbledon title

  
Published August 26, 2025 01:57 PM

NEW YORK — Iga Swiatek had an easy start to her quest to win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon in the same year, needing just an hour to beat Emiliana Arango 6-1, 6-2.

The No. 2-seeded Swiatek won the point on 23 of 26 first serves and had a 26-5 advantage in winners in the opening match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swiatek went nearly a week between matches after losing in the mixed doubles championship match with Casper Ruud. But her rhythm came right back in a dominant start to the tournament.

“For sure it was a solid match and I’m happy that I wasn’t trying to overpower, but I was just solid,” Swiatek said.

A second title for the 2022 champion at Flushing Meadows would make her the first woman to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year since Serena Williams in 2012.

Swiatek also has a chance to regain the No. 1 ranking if she wins the title and Aryna Sabalenka loses before the quarterfinals.