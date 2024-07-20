Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws simulated game, expected to start versus Giants next week

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ghpan51y6rxolxfz3mi5
The Cassidy Awards: Peach Jam
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/jzwiylqcfl1gu9uvibgm
Fact or Fiction: Oregon could finish with the No. 1 class
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Dana Open - Round Two
Chanettee Wannasaen closes birdie-eagle to take one-shot lead in Dana Open

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucks_ind_240719.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at IMS
ParalympicAgitosThumbnail.jpg
What is the meaning of the Paralympic Agitos?
nbc_golf_barracuda_round2_240719.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ghpan51y6rxolxfz3mi5
The Cassidy Awards: Peach Jam
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/jzwiylqcfl1gu9uvibgm
Fact or Fiction: Oregon could finish with the No. 1 class
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Dana Open - Round Two
Chanettee Wannasaen closes birdie-eagle to take one-shot lead in Dana Open

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucks_ind_240719.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at IMS
ParalympicAgitosThumbnail.jpg
What is the meaning of the Paralympic Agitos?
nbc_golf_barracuda_round2_240719.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws simulated game, expected to start versus Giants next week

  
Published July 20, 2024 01:52 AM
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

Jun 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) reacts during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to come off the injured list and start against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Glasnow, a first-time All-Star who went to Texas to participate in the festivities earlier this week, went on the 15-day IL on July 9 with back tightness.

The 30-year-old right-hander threw about 57 pitches in a three-inning simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Friday, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed pleased with the workout.

“Really good. His stuff was great. He said he felt good. Back was good,” Roberts said.

Glasnow described his back injury as “tall-guy back, you just get a little twinge. With the break coming up, they thought it was a good idea to take a little time.” He is expected to throw one more bullpen before his start next week.

Glasnow is 8-5 with a 3.47 ERA for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

One potential concern for the Dodgers is that Glasnow has worked 109 innings so far this season, closing in on his career high for innings worked at 120 last season with Tampa Bay.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, who has yet to pitch for the Dodgers this season, had his second rehab start on Friday. He allowed six hits and three runs, all earned, with two strikeouts and no walks for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He threw 49 strikes out his 67 pitches against Round Rock in Texas.