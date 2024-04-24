Giants place pitcher Blake Snell on 15-day injured list with left adductor strain

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell was scratched from Wednesday’s scheduled start against the New York Mets and placed on the 15-day injured list with a left adductor strain.

Giants manager Bob Melvin called it a moderate strain. There were no immediate details on a timetable for Snell’s return.

“(The injury occurred) the other day when he was throwing his bullpen,” Melvin said. “And then kind of shut himself down. Next day, came out and threw some more, tried to lean on it a little bit. ... Obviously to lose him for, we don’t know how long yet, it’s not great.”

Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner with the San Diego Padres, went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts after signing a $62 million, two-year contract with the Giants last month. The 31-year-old has allowed 15 earned runs and 18 hits in 11 2/3 innings, with 12 strikeouts and five walks.

Snell is one of seven pitchers in MLB history to win Cy Young Awards in both the National League and American League. He won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 194 starts between the Rays, Padres and Giants, Snell has gone 71-58 with a 3.30 ERA.

San Francisco recalled right-hander Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento and announced right-handed reliever Ryan Walker would open Wednesday’s series finale against New York.

The Giants won the first two games of the series and are seeking their first home sweep of the Mets since June 6-8, 2014.

Left-hander Sean Manaea, who pitched for San Francisco last season, will start Wednesday’s game for New York.