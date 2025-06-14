 Skip navigation
Astros rookie outfielder Jacob Melton sidelined with a sprained ankle

  
Published June 14, 2025 04:44 PM

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros placed rookie outfielder Jacob Melton on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right ankle.

Melton was injured playing defense in Friday night’s win over Minnesota. The 24-year-old Melton hit .241 with a triple and six RBIs in 11 games this season.

The Astros also optioned utility player Shay Whitcomb to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

Houston selected the contracts of outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Luis Guillorme from Sugar Land to take their spots on the roster.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Astros transferred right-hander Spencer Arrighetti to the 60-day injured list. Arrighetti is recovering from fracturing his right thumb in a batting practice mishap on April 7.