Jacob Stallings
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies
Tarik Skubal
Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA
Juan Soto
Steinbrenner wants his relationship with Soto to be similar to how he gets along with Judge and Cole

Guardians trade right-handed reliever Eli Morgan to Cubs for minor league OF Alfonsin Rosario

  
Published November 20, 2024 05:29 PM
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians traded a piece of their powerful bullpen, sending right-hander Eli Morgan to the Chicago Cubs for minor league outfielder Alfonsin Rosario.

Morgan went 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 32 appearances last season for the AL Central champions, who had the best bullpen in the majors in 2024.

He became more trusted in big spots by manager Stephen Vogt as the season progressed after being slowed by shoulder and elbow issues. The right-hander had a string of 16 straight scoreless innings from Aug. 28 to Sept. 25.

Morgan also appeared in six postseason games — three against Detroit, three against the New York Yankees — and allowed two hits in four innings with six strikeouts.

The 28-year-old Morgan went 18-12 with a 3.97 ERA in 131 games over four seasons for Cleveland, which drafted him in the eighth round in 2017.

Rosario, 20, spent last season at Single-A Myrtle Beach. He batted .230 with 18 doubles, 16 home runs and 73 RBIs in 109 games. Rosario also had 20 steals and scored 61 runs.

The Cubs drafted him in the sixth round in 2023.