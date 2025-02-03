Jorge Polanco and Mariners finalize one-year, $7.75 million contract

SEATTLE — Infielder Jorge Polanco and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year, $7.75 million contract.

A 31-year-old second baseman who also has played at shortstop and third base, Polanco hit a career-low .213 last season with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 118 games. He was on the injured list from May 27 until June 24 because of a strained right hamstring.

An All-Star in 2019, Polanco has a .263 career average with 128 homers and 492 RBIs in 11 seasons with Minnesota (2014-23) and Seattle.

Polanco agreed in February 2019 to a five-year, $25.75 million contract. The Twins exercised a $10.5 million option in November 2023 and traded him to the Mariners in January 2024 for pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Justin Topa and a pair of minor leaguers: outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez and pitcher Darren Brown. Minnesota agreed to send Seattle $8 million as part of the trade.

Seattle declined his $12 million option for 2025, triggering a $750,000 buyout and allowing him to become a free agent.

The Mariners also acquired right-hander Casey Legumina from Cincinnati for cash. Outfielder Cade Marlowe and left-hander Jhonathan Díaz were designated for assignment.