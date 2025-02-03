 Skip navigation
Northwestern uses Martinelli's last second heroics to stave off USC 77-75
Northwestern uses Martinelli’s last second heroics to stave off USC 77-75
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Cubs acquire Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Dodgers
Super Bowl LIX Opening Night
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show in New Orleans?

Top Clips

nbc_dps_richeisen_250205.jpg
Browns should 'take advantage' of a full reset
nbc_cbb_uclamichstate_250204.jpg
Highlights: UCLA outlasts Michigan State
nbc_cbb_wisconsin_gardintv_250204.jpg
Gard: Badgers are 'a fun group to coach'

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jorge Polanco and Mariners finalize one-year, $7.75 million contract

  
Published February 3, 2025 04:40 PM
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Sep 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) reacts to his home run against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Thomas Shea/Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

SEATTLE — Infielder Jorge Polanco and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year, $7.75 million contract.

A 31-year-old second baseman who also has played at shortstop and third base, Polanco hit a career-low .213 last season with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 118 games. He was on the injured list from May 27 until June 24 because of a strained right hamstring.

An All-Star in 2019, Polanco has a .263 career average with 128 homers and 492 RBIs in 11 seasons with Minnesota (2014-23) and Seattle.

Polanco agreed in February 2019 to a five-year, $25.75 million contract. The Twins exercised a $10.5 million option in November 2023 and traded him to the Mariners in January 2024 for pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Justin Topa and a pair of minor leaguers: outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez and pitcher Darren Brown. Minnesota agreed to send Seattle $8 million as part of the trade.

Seattle declined his $12 million option for 2025, triggering a $750,000 buyout and allowing him to become a free agent.

The Mariners also acquired right-hander Casey Legumina from Cincinnati for cash. Outfielder Cade Marlowe and left-hander Jhonathan Díaz were designated for assignment.