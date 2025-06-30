 Skip navigation
Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena has a rib fracture and is headed to the injured list

  
Published June 30, 2025 01:46 PM

HOUSTON — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña has a fractured rib and will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

The team revealed the extent of the injury, saying it was a small fracture in Peña’s left rib cage. The IL move will be retroactive.

Peña was hit in the ribs by a pitch from Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Cade Horton in the second inning of the Astros’ 7-4 victory .

He didn’t leave the game until the fifth, and the team said X-rays taken that night didn’t reveal the fracture. An MRI and CT scan revealed the fracture, according to the team.

The 27-year-old Pena is having a breakout season, ranking fourth in the major leagues with a .322 batting average. He hit .361 in June.

Peña will be with the team on a six-game road trip that starts in Colorado, according to the Astros. A corresponding roster move will be made, the team said.