Rangers 1B Jake Burger goes on the injured list for 2nd time this season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings
A’ja Wilson scores a season-high 37 and Las Vegas holds off a late rally to beat the Wings 90-86
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m365623.jpg
Ordained monk Sadom Kaewkanjana near top of leaderboard early at The Open
150930-monmouth-park-1600
How to watch 2025 Haskell Stakes: Schedule, date, full field, past winners

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickslamdunk_250717.jpg
Fitzpatrick slam dunks into The Open co-lead
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250717.jpg
Points saved in Stage 12’s intermediate sprint
nbc_golf_theopenrd1earlyhl_250717.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early First Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings
A’ja Wilson scores a season-high 37 and Las Vegas holds off a late rally to beat the Wings 90-86
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m365623.jpg
Ordained monk Sadom Kaewkanjana near top of leaderboard early at The Open
150930-monmouth-park-1600
How to watch 2025 Haskell Stakes: Schedule, date, full field, past winners

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickslamdunk_250717.jpg
Fitzpatrick slam dunks into The Open co-lead
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250717.jpg
Points saved in Stage 12’s intermediate sprint
nbc_golf_theopenrd1earlyhl_250717.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early First Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rangers 1B Jake Burger goes on the injured list for 2nd time this season

  
Published July 17, 2025 09:59 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger will be on the injured list for the second time this season when the team resumes play after the All-Star break.

Texas placed Burger on the 10-day IL on Wednesday because of a left quad strain. The move was retroactive to Sunday, a day after Burger struck out as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning at Houston. He had exited in the sixth inning of Friday night’s opener in the three-game series against the AL West-leading Astros.

The Rangers (48-49) didn’t immediately make a corresponding roster move. They open a three-game series at home Friday night against Detroit (59-38), which despite a four-game losing streak still has the best record in the major leagues.

Burger, who is hitting .228 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs over 75 games in his first season with Texas, played in only 10 games after returning from his previous IL stint. He missed 10 games from June 21 until July 2 because of a left oblique strain.

Texas got Burger in a trade from Miami in December. After he hit .190 with three homers and a team-high 32 strikeouts in 100 at-bats his first 30 games, the Rangers sent him briefly to Triple-A Round Rock. In 45 games since returning to the majors, he hit .250 with eight homers and 23 RBIs.