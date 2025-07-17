Orioles at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 18

It’s Friday, July 18 and the Orioles (43-52) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (50-47). Charlie Morton is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Taj Bradley for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay ended the first half of the season on a four-game losing streak and open up the second half with a three-game home stand against Baltimore, then the Chicago White Sox.

The Orioles are 4-3 against the Rays this season with a series split a two apiece, then a 2-1 series in favor of the Orioles. Baltimore lost its past two games after winning three prior before a much-need break to a disappointing first half of the year.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Rays

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: MASN2, FDSNSUN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Orioles at the Rays

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Orioles (+107), Rays (-127)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Rays

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Charlie Morton vs. Taj Bradley

Orioles: Charlie Morton, (5-7, 5.18 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rays: Taj Bradley, (5-6, 4.60 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet thinks Chandler Simpson might end up on his betting card:

“Chandler SImpson is third in the MLB with 26 steals at the break and it appears he has solidified his spot on this roster. If he plays most of the second half, he is a good bet at +140 to lead the league in steals.

I have Oneil Cruz at +15000 to do so and he’s +700 now, but I am not feeling as confident anymore, plus Simpson would be an ideal outcome for the books since he wasn’t listed in the preseason (in AAA).”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Orioles and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Rays

Baltimore is 4-3 versus Tampa Bay this season

Baltimore is 6-4 over the last 10 games

Tampa Bay is 0-4 over the last 4 games

Chandler Simpson is the odds on favorite to lead the MLB in stolen bases at +150

is the odds on favorite to lead the MLB in stolen bases at +150 Chandler Simpson has the third-most steals in the league at 26

has the third-most steals in the league at 26 The Rays have won 13 of their last 20 home games

The Under is 4-0-1 in the Rays’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.21 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: