MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings
A’ja Wilson scores a season-high 37 and Las Vegas holds off a late rally to beat the Wings 90-86
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m365623.jpg
Ordained monk Sadom Kaewkanjana near top of leaderboard early at The Open
150930-monmouth-park-1600
How to watch 2025 Haskell Stakes: Schedule, date, full field, past winners

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickslamdunk_250717.jpg
Fitzpatrick slam dunks into The Open co-lead
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250717.jpg
Points saved in Stage 12’s intermediate sprint
nbc_golf_theopenrd1earlyhl_250717.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early First Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Police: Home of Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte burglarized during All-Star break

  
Published July 17, 2025 09:57 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A home belonging to Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte was burglarized during the Major League Baseball All-Star break, according to police.

Scottsdale, Arizona, police confirmed that the department is investigating a “high-dollar residential burglary” that is believed to have happened on Tuesday night, which is when Marte was playing for the National League in its All-Star game win in Atlanta.

Numerous personal items and jewelry were stolen. No one was at home when the burglary occurred.

Police said the home is “reportedly” owned by Marte. Maricopa County Assessor’s Office records show Marte owns a home on the block near the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Marte hit a two-run double in the first inning of the NL’s win, which was secured after a home run contest at the end of the game after the score was tied after nine innings.

The burglary is the latest in a series of thefts from the homes of high-profile athletes across the country this year. Players have been targeted because of the high-end products believed to be in their homes and sometimes the thefts occur when they are away with their teams for road games.

The FBI has warned sports leagues about crime organizations targeting professional athletes. The NFL and NBA have issued security alerts to athletes.

A Seattle man was charged last month in connection with a string of burglaries at the homes of prominent active and retired professional athletes in the area.