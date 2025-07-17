Tigers at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 18

It’s Friday, July 18 and the Tigers (59-38) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (48-49). Reese Olson is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Patrick Corbin for Texas.

Detroit enters with a much-needed break after going 0-4 over the last four games after winning five consecutive prior to the losing streak. On the plus side, Detroit ended the first half of the season with the most wins in the MLB at 59 — one ahead of the Dodgers.

The Rangers are coming off back-to-back series wins over the Angels and Astros to get on the right track as they are 8-8 over the last 16. Texas is 3.5 games back of the final wild card spot and will be an intriguing watch in a crowded AL West.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Rangers

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, CW33

Odds for the Tigers at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-125), Rangers (+105)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Rangers

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Reese Olson vs. Patrick Corbin

Tigers: Reese Olson, 4-3 2.95 ERA

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeout Rangers: Patrick Corbin, 6-7 4.15 ERA

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Tigers and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Rangers

Detroit is 0-4 in the last four games

Texas is 7-10 when Corbin pitches this season

Detroit is 6-5 when Olson pitches this season

Texas is 2-1 versus Detroit this season

Texas is 8-8 over the last 16 games

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 at AL West teams

The Tigers’ last 4 matchups against American League teams have gone over the Total

The Rangers have covered the Run Line in 4 straight games

