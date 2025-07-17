Red Sox at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 18

Friday, July 18, the Boston Red Sox (53-45) open a series in Chicago at Wrigley Field against the Cubs (57-39).

Lucas Giolito is slated to take the mound for Boston against Colin Rea for Chicago.

There is no hotter team in baseball than the Red Sox who have ripped off ten straight wins. As a result, Boston is back in the race in the American League East trailing Toronto by three games. No question the return of Alex Bregman has only added to the team’s recent momentum.

The Cubs continue to set the pace in the National League Central. They lead the Brewers by one game. Pete Crow-Armstrong (25 HRs) and Kyle Tucker (100 Hits) pace what has been a lethal offense to this point this season. Only the Dodgers (518) have scored more runs than the Cubs (512) this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Cubs

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: NESN, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+108), Cubs (-128)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Cubs

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Lucas Giolito vs. Colin Rea

Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-1, 3.36 ERA)

Last outing: July 9 vs. Colorado - 7.2IP, 1ER, 4H, 3BB, 7Ks Cubs: Colin Rea (7-3, 3.91 ERA)

Last outing: July 10 vs. St. Louis - 6.2IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Cubs

The Red Sox have a losing road record this season (21-25) but have won their last 3 games

8 of the Cubs’ last 10 home games have gone over the Total

The Red Sox have covered the Run Line in 3 straight road games

Ronan Anthony is 15-44 (.341) in July

is 15-44 (.341) in July Alex Bregman is 2-8 (.250) since returning from the disabled list

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Red Sox and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Red Sox and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

