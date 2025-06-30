Orioles at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 30

It’s Monday, June 30 and the Orioles (36-47) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (41-43). Trevor Rogers is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Patrick Corbin for Texas.

The Orioles are coming off a much-needed series win over the Rays. They beat the Rays 22-8 in the first game of the series and 5-1 in the third. In game three, Dean Kremer struck out six batters and didn’t give up a run in 7.0 innings.

The Rangers and Orioles faced off in a mini-series a few days ago. The Rangers got the better of the Orioles in both games, winning 6-5 in the first game and 7-0 in the second.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Rangers

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+, MASN, MASN+

Odds for the Orioles at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Orioles (-110), Rangers (-109)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Rangers

Pitching matchup for June 30, 2025: Trevor Rogers vs. Patrick Corbin

Orioles: Trevor Rogers, (1-0, 1.62 ERA)

Last outing (Texas Rangers, 6/23): 8.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rangers: Patrick Corbin, (4-7, 4.25 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 6/23): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Rangers

AL West teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL East sides

The Under is 30-12 in the Rangers’ home games this season

The Rangers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.84 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Orioles and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

