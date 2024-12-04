 Skip navigation
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Report: Tony Finau says he had knee surgery, LIV rumors ‘not true’
troon_access_grass_league_championship.jpg
Troon Access Grass League Championship: Who's playing and how to watch
ClubMX 2023 Mark Fineis.jpg
Mark Fineis renews with Club MX for 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

john_wood.jpg
Wood: 'Not ridiculous' to pay U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_ffhh_hunthubbard_241204.jpg
Be cautious with Hubbard, Hunt in Week 14
nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Juan Soto starting to eliminate teams from negotiations, agent Scott Boras says

  
Published December 4, 2024 12:19 PM
Should lack of global reach impact Soto's terms?
December 4, 2024 10:15 AM
Dan Patrick says Juan Soto is a great hitter, but given that he doesn't have the same type of global reach as Shohei Ohtani, wonders if he's worth over $600M, especially when the cost will be passed down to fans.

LOS ANGELES — Juan Soto is starting to drop teams from negotiations ahead of baseball’s winter meetings next week.

Likely to approach or set a record contract, the free agent slugger has met with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

“When you’re going through these things, he’s just got a lot of information to meld through,” agent Scott Boras said after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ news conference to introduce Blake Snell, another of his clients. “We’ve had meetings with a number of franchises. He’s begun the process of eliminating teams and doing things and so he’s — Juan is a very methodical thinker. So we’ll see. But I don’t think anything is imminent in the near future.”

Soto is the top player available among this year’s free agents. A four-time All-Star, he finished third in AL MVP voting after hitting .288 with 41 homers, 109 RBIs and 129 walks for the Yankees. He has a .285 career batting average with 201 homers, 592 RBIs and 769 walks over seven major league seasons.

Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from Washington in 2022, prompting the Nationals to trade him to San Diego, which then dealt him to the Yankees last December.

Soto then combined with Aaron Judge to lead New York to the World Series, where the Yankees lost to the Dodgers.

Boras rejected those who say high-spending teams such as the Yankees and Dodgers are buying championships.

“I would say that, as George Steinbrenner said, whatever you do to compete, the fact that I can compete in a different way than others, so be it,” Boras said, referring to the late owner of the Yankees. “I don’t think that has anything to do with the number of trophies that hang over your stadium. I don’t think fans remember that.”