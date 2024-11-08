 Skip navigation
Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor has hernia and elbow surgeries

  
Published November 8, 2024 04:23 PM
tyrone tyronne taylor mets outfield

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor (15) makes a catch against Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) in the third inning during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor had a pair of operations and should be ready for spring training in mid-February.

New York said that Taylor had an umbilical hernia repair in Phoenix with Dr. Venkata Evani and a right elbow loose body removal in New York with Dr. James Carr. The Mets said recovery time is about two months.

Taylor, who turns 31 in January, hit .248 with seven homers, 35 RBIs and 11 stolen bases over 130 games in his first season with the Mets, who acquired him from Milwaukee last December along with right-hander Adrian Houser for minor league right-hander Coleman Crow.

Taylor had a $2,025,000 salary this year and is eligible for arbitration.