Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats - NLDS Game 1

Its what everyone was thinking, “Is this going to be Pete Alonso’s final at bat with the Mets?” as he stepped to the plate in the Top of the 9th with the Mets trailing by 2. Regardless of what the future holds, Pete Alonso’s blast over the right field wall established his place in Mets’ lore regardless of what happens the rest of this postseason or in future seasons.

His home run Thursday night was the biggest since…well, at least since Francisco Lindor’s home run against the Braves this past Monday. Yes, Alonso’s was bigger and louder but the Mets are on that kind of a roll.

Thanks to that Alonso blast, New York defeated the Brewers 4-2 and advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, people may have forgotten about the Philadelphia Phillies. They coasted to the division title and No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Philadelphia is playoff tested and hungry themselves. The majority of the Phillies have been with this team for the past couple postseason runs that included a trip to the NLCS last October and an appearance in the World Series in 2022. Bryce Harper is the team’s unquestioned leader, and he does so by example as proven by his OPS of 1.089 last postseason.

These two division rivals and geographic neighbors have never met in the playoffs. If the regular season is any indication, this series will be tight. The Phillies took the season series by the slimmest of margins winning 7 of the 13 games.

The Mets have yet to officially announce their starter for Game 1. We will update this piece once that information is made available. Zack Wheeler gets the start for Philadelphia. He is positioned to start twice in this 5-game series. The former Met was dominant last fall going 3-0 in 4 starts (5 appearances) with an ERA of 1.95.

Lets dive into the matchup.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Phillies – Game 1

● Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

● Time: 4:08 PM ET

● Site: Citizens Bank Park

● City: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Mets vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline : New York Mets (+155), Philadelphia Phillies (-190)

● Spread : Mets +1.5 (-135), Phillies -1.5 (+115)

● Total : 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Philadelphia

● Saturday’s pitching matchup (October 5): TBD vs. Zach Wheeler

○ Mets: TBD

○ Phillies: Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA) has allowed 57 earned runs and 139 hits while striking out 224 over 200 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Phillies

Pete Alonso’s 9 th inning blast in Game 3 was the Mets only HR of their series against Milwaukee

inning blast in Game 3 was the Mets only HR of their series against Milwaukee Zach Wheeler broke into the bigs with the Mets pitching for them for 5 seasons from 2013-2019. He did not pitch in 2015 and 2016 due to injury.

These teams combined to score an average of 9.8 runs per game in their 13 meetings during the regular season.

Pete Alonso reached base 25 times in the 13 regular season games with the Phillies

Nick Castellanos swung at the 1 st pitch against the Mets in 59% of his ABs.

pitch against the Mets in 59% of his ABs. The Mets finished 10th in baseball in slugging percentage (.415), ninth in OPS (.734), and sixth in home runs (207).

The Mets allowed 140 stolen bases this season. The Phillies stole the 5 th most bases in baseball this season with 148.

most bases in baseball this season with 148. The Phillies are 3-7 against the Run Line on the last 10 occasions that they’ve had a rest advantage

The Over is 4-1 in the Phillies’ last 5 divisional matchups

Playoff History for New York vs. Philadelphia

Mets: Own a playoff record of 54-41 all-time. They have reached the World Series 5 times in their franchise history winning in 1969 and 1986.

Own a playoff record of 54-41 all-time. They have reached the World Series 5 times in their franchise history winning in 1969 and 1986. Phillies: Philadelphia has made the playoffs now 17 times with an overall postseason record of 68-65. They have claimed the National League pennant 8 times. They won the World Series in 1980 against the Kansas City Royals and in 2008 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the last 10 years, the Phillies have made the playoffs 3 times and won 5 series in those 3 trips to the postseason.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Mets vs. Phillies game

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline at least until the Mets announce their start for Game 1

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Phillies on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs

