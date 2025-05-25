 Skip navigation
U.S. men's hockey team wins first standalone world championship since 1933
U.S. men’s hockey team wins first standalone world championship since 1933
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Ohtani faces hitters for first time since elbow surgery, throws 22 pitches of live BP at Citi Field
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Alex Palou wins 109th Indy 500: Results, reaction

Top Clips

oly_HIMEN_usa_nor_250525.jpg
Sled hockey highlights: USA 13, Slovakia 0
iwai_site.jpg
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_pl_jpwvid_250525.jpg
Takeaways from Chelsea clinching Champions League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Oneil Cruz hits 122.9 mph home run, hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking in 2015

  
Published May 25, 2025 04:58 PM

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz had the hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking in 2015, a home run off Milwaukee’s Logan Henderson on Sunday that left the bat at 122.9 mph and splashed into the Allegheny River.

Cruz’s leadoff drive to right in the third inning on a 92.2 mph fastball traveled 432 feet and cut the Pirates’ deficit to 3-1.

Cruz had the previous hardest-hit ball, a 122.4 mph single on Aug. 24, 2022. Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton had the prior hardest-hit home run at 121.8 mph, a drive off Gio Gonzalez at Washington on Aug. 9, 2017.

Cruz has hit six of the 83 home runs hit into the river since PNC Park opened in 2001. He leads the Pirates with 11 homers this season, including three in his past three games.