Orioles vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2

It’s Friday, August 2, and the Baltimore Orioles (65-45) and the Cleveland Guardians (66-42) continue their 4-game series at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.

The Guardians routed the O’s on Thursday 10-3 behind another monster night from Jose Ramirez. The Guardians’ 3rd baseman homered, doubled, and drove in three. Trevor Rogers gave up 5 in 4.1 innings in his debut for Baltimore. The Orioles are in 1st place in the American League East and the Guardians occupy the penthouse in the AL Central.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles vs. Guardians live today

● Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

● Time: 7:10 PM EST

● Site: Progressive Field

● City: Cleveland, OH

● TV/Streaming: MASN, BSGL

Game odds for Orioles vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline : Orioles -125, Guardians +105

● Spread : Orioles -1.5 (+125), Guardians +1.5 (-155)

● Over/Under : 9 runs



Recent team stats for Baltimore vs. Cleveland

● At just 5-5 in their last 10, the Orioles have fallen into a tie for first with the New York Yankees atop the American League East. They are 31-20 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +86.

● Cleveland is 6-4 in their last 10. They are 34-15 at Progressive Field this season. Their overall run differential is +88.Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 16 hits in 13 games since the All-Star Break.

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles vs. Guardians

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 2): Dean Kremer vs. Carlos Carrasco

○ Orioles: Kremer (4-7, 4.20 ERA) has allowed 35 earned runs and 63 hits while striking out 73 over 75 innings

○ Guardians: Carrasco (3-9, 5.68 ERA) has allowed 60 earned runs and 106 hits while striking out 79 over 95 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles vs. Guardians on August 2, 2024

● The Over is 4-1 in the Orioles’ last 5 games

● The UNDER has hit in 6 of the last 10 Guardians’ games

● The Orioles are 4-6 on the Run Line the last 10 games

● The Orioles and the Guardians are 2-2 to the OVER in their last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Orioles vs. Guardians game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Orioles vs. Guardians’ game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards Baltimore on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total

