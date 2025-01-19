 Skip navigation
Mets and lefty reliever A.J. Minter reportedly agree to 2-year contract

  
Published January 18, 2025 07:58 PM
MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Aug 4, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches during a game against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Turning their attention to the bullpen, the New York Mets have agreed with free agent left-hander A.J. Minter on a two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Multiple media outlets reported Minter, coming off left hip surgery, would be guaranteed $22 million and could opt out of the contract following the 2025 season.

The 31-year-old Minter has spent his entire eight-year major league career with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves, going 24-29 with a 3.28 ERA and 36 saves in 384 appearances - all in relief.

He was 5-4 with a 2.62 ERA and one save in 39 games last year, striking out 35 and walking 11 in 34 1/3 innings before season-ending surgery in August.

Dr. Thomas Byrd in Nashville, Tennessee, discovered a torn labrum, a hip impingement and a lesion on Minter’s femur, and the procedure required performing a microfracture on the hip, MLB.com reported.

Minter had been sidelined from May 30 to June 30 with left hip inflammation. He also missed two weeks in July 2023 due to left shoulder inflammation.

When healthy, however, Minter has been a reliable and effective reliever with nasty stuff, racking up 422 career strikeouts in 348 2/3 innings. He had a career-high 15 saves in 2018, and 10 in 2023.

Minter was a key member of a terrific bullpen that helped Atlanta win the 2021 World Series, and is 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 20 postseason outings covering 25 innings.

After filling holes in their starting rotation with free agent deals for Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Griffin Canning and former All-Star closer Clay Holmes earlier this offseason, the Mets still have work to do in the bullpen.

Minter would give manager Carlos Mendoza a proven late-inning lefty to help set up star closer Edwin Díaz, something New York lacked last year while making a surprise run to the National League Championship Series.

The agreement with Minter comes on the same day the busy Mets brought back outfielder and designated hitter Jesse Winker on a one-year contract that was announced Friday evening.

Both moves could signal the club doesn’t expect to re-sign All-Star slugger and fan favorite Pete Alonso, with owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns now allotting resources elsewhere.