Rangers activate Corey Seager from IL after SS misses 31 games with hamstring strain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Rangers activate Corey Seager from IL after SS misses 31 games with hamstring strain

  
Published May 17, 2023 07:53 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

Apr 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was activated from the injured list after 31 games because of a left hamstring strain.

The AL West-leading Rangers made the move before the finale of their series against NL East leader Atlanta. Seager was back in the lineup hitting second, as usual, but was the designated hitter instead of playing shortstop in his first game back.

Catcher Sam Huff was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the 26-man roster.

Seager hit .359 with one homer and four RBI in the first 11 games of the season before he got hurt running the bases April 11 in a home game against Kansas City.

After playing three games during a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco that ended over the weekend, Seager was ready to rejoin the Rangers before his return was delayed because he was dealing with a stomach bug.

Seager is in the second year of a $325 million, 10-year contract he signed with the Rangers in December 2020.