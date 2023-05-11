 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Rangers designate veteran pitcher Ian Kennedy for assignment

  
Published May 11, 2023 05:14 PM
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Apr 3, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Ian Kennedy (21) delivers a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO -- Right-hander Ian Kennedy was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after a tough start to his 17th season in the big leagues.

Texas recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock, clearing roster room with Kennedy’s departure before the opener of a four-game series at Oakland.

The 38-year-old Kennedy was 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA, surrendering eight earned runs and 10 total over 10 innings and 11 appearances. He made the team for opening day as a non-roster invitee for the second time, also doing so in 2021.

Manager Bruce Bochy said he spoke with Kennedy by phone on the way to the ballpark after the pitcher heard from Rangers general manager Chris Young.

“I just told him how much I appreciated being with him, working with him, getting to know him,” Bochy said. “Great teammate. It was more the fit, what we needed here, innings, flexibility, those type of things. But he was a pro, let me tell you, he was good with these guys, great teammate, so we’ll see what happens here.”

If Kennedy isn’t claimed on waivers or traded over the next seven days he could go to the minor leagues or be released.

King pitched for the Rangers in each of the past three seasons, including making the opening-day roster in 2022 among his three big league stints last year. He was 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and a save over nine relief outings at Triple-A.

The Rangers lead the AL West and their 22-14 start is the club’s best over the first 36 games since 2013.