Giants at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for July 3

It’s Thursday, July 3 and the Giants (46-41) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (43-43). Robbie Ray is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona.

The Giants took game 3 of the series, 6-5 in extra innings, to give them a chance to even up the series at two games apiece. Arizona won games 1 and 2 of the series, 4-2 and 8-2. The DBacks are 2-5 in the previous seven outings, while the Giants are 1-4 in the last five and 2-8 in the past 10.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Diamondbacks

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, ARID

Odds for the Giants at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Giants (-110), Diamondbacks (-109)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for July 3, 2025: Robbie Ray vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Giants: Robbie Ray, (8-3, 2.75 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt, (8-5, 5.38 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Giants and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Diamondbacks

The Giants have lost 23 of 45 games this season following a win

6 of the Diamondbacks’ last 8 matchups with the Giants have gone over the Total

San Francisco is 13-4 on the ML when Robbie Ray pitches this season

pitches this season Arizona is 0-3 in the last three starts by Brandon Pfaadt and 9-8 overall

