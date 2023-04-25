 Skip navigation
Rangers release ex-Yankee Clint Frazier from contract

  
April 25, 2023
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Clint Frazier has been released from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers said it was a mutual agreement.

The 28-year-old hit .250 (13 for 52) with one homer and four RBIs in 15 games for Triple-A Round Rock.

Frazier, a first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2013, batted .216 in 19 games for the Chicago Cubs last season before being designated for assignment on June 10. He spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Iowa, batting .190 in 66 games.

He played for the New York Yankees from 2017-21.