Padres at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23

Its Friday, May 23 and the Padres (27-21) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (24-25). Nick Pivetta is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Chris Sale for Atlanta.

The Braves welcome the Padres with both teams on losing streaks. The Braves lost back-to-back games against the Nationals, and the Padres have lost six straight and a back-to-back series.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Braves

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Gray TV, Padres.TV, MLBN

Odds for the Padres at the Braves

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Padres (+120), Braves (-142)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Braves

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Nick Pivetta vs. Chris Sale

Padres: Nick Pivetta, (5-2, 2.86 ERA)

Last outing (Seattle Mariners, 5/17): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Braves: Chris Sale, (2-3, 3.62 ERA)

Last outing (Boston Red Sox, 5/16): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Braves

The Braves have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against National League teams

6 of the Padres’ last 8 road games have gone over the Total

The Padres have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 straight games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Padres and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

