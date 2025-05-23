Mariners at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23

Its Friday, May 23 and the Mariners (28-21) are in Houston to take on the Astros (26-24). Emerson Hancock is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Ryan Gusto for Houston.

The Astros lost game one of the series, 9-2. Lance McCullers Jr. picked up the win for the Astros. He struck out eight batters, gave up two earned runs, on five hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Astros

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: Space City Home Network, ROOTNW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mariners at the Astros

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Mariners (+101), Astros (-121)

Spread: Astros 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Astros

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Emerson Hancock vs. Ryan Gusto

Mariners: Emerson Hancock, (1-2, 6.21 ERA)

Last outing (San Diego Padres, 5/17): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Astros: Ryan Gusto, (3-2, 4.65 ERA)

Last outing (Texas Rangers, 5/17): 1.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Astros

The Astros are 4-1 in their last 5 home games

The Over is 4-1 in the Mariners’ last 5 divisional matchups

It has been 3 games since the Mariners last covered the Run Line

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mariners and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: