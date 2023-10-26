 Skip navigation
Scherzer has cut on pitching thumb, says it won’t hinder him from pitching in World Series

  
Published October 25, 2023 10:45 PM
Texas Rangers RHP Max Scherzer

Oct 23, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws during the first inning of game seven in the ALCS against the Houston Astros for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

© Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas — Max Scherzer has a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand that he doesn’t think will hinder him from playing in the World Series.

The Texas Rangers starter had a Band-Aid on the inside of his right thumb near the nail before throwing a bullpen session Wednesday, two days before the World Series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“It’s just a cut. I can wear a bandage, throw a bullpen on it,” Scherzer said. “The pain of it, I can pitch through that. That’s not the problem. It’s just it would get bloody.”

Scherzer said he pitched with the cut in Games 3 and 7 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.

A 39-year-old right-hander and a three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer was obtained in a trade with the New York Mets on July 30. He went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts for Texas.

His regular season was cut short on Sept. 12 because of a strained muscle in his right shoulder, and he returned to make a pair of starts in the ALCS. Scherzer allowed five runs over four innings and took the loss in Game 3, and then gave up two runs in 2 2/3 innings in a no-decision in Game 7.

“It’s almost like the month off, the skin on top of the thumb, which is typically maybe a little more calloused, went away,” he said. “Now, when you come back, it’s soft and now it got cut.”

Scherzer is in the World Series for the third time following a 2012 loss with Detroit against Bruce Bochy’s San Francisco Giants and a 2019 title with Washington over the Astros. This time, he’s playing for Bochy, the Rangers’ 68-year-old manager.

Scherzer was 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts for the Mets and Rangers, raising his career record to 214-108 with a 3.15 ERA.