MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Washington Nationals
2025 Fantasy Preview: CJ Abrams
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bo Bichette

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Snell happy with velocity after tossing scoreless inning in his spring training debut with Dodgers

  
Published February 25, 2025 07:50 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 16: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in a fielding drill during spring training workouts at Camelback Ranch on February 16, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Getty Images

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell pitched a scoreless inning in his spring training debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Snell, who agreed to a $182 million, five-year deal with the Dodgers in November, threw 20 of 30 pitches for strikes. Snell got J.P. Crawford to ground out to start the game, fanned Seattle star Julio Rodríguez, gave up a two-out single to Randy Arozarena and induced a groundout by Mitch Garver to finish the inning.

The left-handed Snell’s fastball regularly touched 96 mph, a welcome sign in February.

“I was looking at velo(city) more than I thought I was going to,” Snell said. “But yeah, really happy where that’s at.”

The 32-year-old went 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA last season with San Francisco, striking out 145 batters in 104 innings.

“Fastball command is everything,” Snell said. “If you don’t have that, it’s going to be very touch to pitch in this league.”

The eight-year veteran then went to the bullpen after his inning to tinker with his offspeed pitches. Snell won Cy Young Awards in 2018 with Tampa Bay and 2023 with San Diego. He is 76-58 with a 3.19 ERA in nine seasons with the Rays (2016-20), Padres (2021-23) and Giants.

Snell joins a rotation projected to include Yoshinobu Yamamoto and 23-year-old rookie Roki Sasaki, who gave up a homer to Chicago White Sox prospect Kyle Teel in a simulated game on Tuesday. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani, recovering from elbow surgery, is expected to join the rotation at some point after opening day.

“It was the first time I got to pitch in a Dodger uniform,” Snell said. “Definitely excited about that.”