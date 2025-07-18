 Skip navigation
Colorado Rockies minor league pitcher Eric Veras suspended 56 games following positive drug test

  
Published July 18, 2025 05:38 PM

NEW YORK — Colorado Rockies minor league pitcher Eric Veras was suspended for 56 games Friday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

Veras was disciplined under the drug program for minor league players assigned outside of the U.S. and Canada.

An 18-year-old left-hander, Veras was 2-0 with a 3.97 ERA in five starts this season. He signed for a $125,000 bonus in January 2024 and was 3-1 with 3.80 ERA in 10 starts last year.

Veras was the ninth player suspended this year for a positive test, the seventh under minor league programs. Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games on March 31 and Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado for 80 games on May 25 under the major league program.