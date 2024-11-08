 Skip navigation
Nashville Predators
Frustration is mounting for the Predators, who are off to their worst start and last in the NHL
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Waiver Wired: Scotty Pippen Jr.? Don’t mind if we do
Curt Miller
Dallas Wings hire Curt Miller as GM and executive vice president of basketball operations

Top Clips

nbc_dps_deanblandino_241108.jpg
Blandino: Bengals’ 2-point play called incorrectly
oly_fswom_kaorisakamotoshort_241108.jpg
Sakamoto skates to season’s best at NHK Trophy
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nashville Predators
Frustration is mounting for the Predators, who are off to their worst start and last in the NHL
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Waiver Wired: Scotty Pippen Jr.? Don’t mind if we do
Curt Miller
Dallas Wings hire Curt Miller as GM and executive vice president of basketball operations

nbc_dps_deanblandino_241108.jpg
Blandino: Bengals’ 2-point play called incorrectly
oly_fswom_kaorisakamotoshort_241108.jpg
Sakamoto skates to season’s best at NHK Trophy
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
T.J. McFarland remains with Athletics, agrees to 1-year, $1.8 million contract

  
Published November 8, 2024 11:48 AM
T.J. McFarland

Sep 7, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher T.J. McFarland (48) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Robert Edwards/Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

SAN ANTONIO — Left-hander T.J. McFarland is remaining with the Athletics, agreeing to a one-year, $1.8 million contract.

He can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 for 50, and $100,000 each for 60 and 70.

McFarland was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 26 and had a 3.81 ERA in 79 games, the high among big league pitchers and his career best. He allowed 22.7% of inherited runners to score.

The 35-year-old is a 12-year big league veteran, going 26-20 with a 4.10 ERA over 433 games for Baltimore (2013-16), Arizona (2017-19), Oakland (2020, ’24), St. Louis (2021-22) and the New York Mets (2023).