T.J. McFarland remains with Athletics, agrees to 1-year, $1.8 million contract

SAN ANTONIO — Left-hander T.J. McFarland is remaining with the Athletics, agreeing to a one-year, $1.8 million contract.

He can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 for 50, and $100,000 each for 60 and 70.

McFarland was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 26 and had a 3.81 ERA in 79 games, the high among big league pitchers and his career best. He allowed 22.7% of inherited runners to score.

The 35-year-old is a 12-year big league veteran, going 26-20 with a 4.10 ERA over 433 games for Baltimore (2013-16), Arizona (2017-19), Oakland (2020, ’24), St. Louis (2021-22) and the New York Mets (2023).