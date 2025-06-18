Brewers at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 18

It’s Wednesday, June 18 and the Brewers (39-35) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (45-28). Jacob Misiorowski is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Jameson Taillon for Chicago.

The Cubs won game one 5-3 last night against the Brewers. Ben Brown started on the mound for the Cubs. He struck out five batters and gave up six hits and two earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched.

The Cubs have now extended their lead in the NL Central to 6.5 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Cubs

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Marquee Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Brewers at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+130), Cubs (-156)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Cubs

Pitching matchup for June 18, 2025: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Jameson Taillon

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski, (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing (St Louis Cardinals, 6/12): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Cubs: Jameson Taillon, (7-3, 3.48 ERA)

Last outing (Pittsburgh Pirates, 6/12): 6.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries, and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions, and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Cubs

The Cubs have won 3 straight home games with Jameson Taillon starting

In the Cubs’ home games, this season When Jameson Taillon started a home game on the mound for the Cubs the Under is 5-2 (71%)

With Jameson Taillon toeing the rubber betting the Cubs on the Run Line would have returned a 0.97-unit profit in 2025

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline, and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Brewers and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: