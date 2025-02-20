 Skip navigation
Dennis Gates
Missouri coach Dennis Gates takes PA microphone to head off court-storming celebration
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messi_250220.jpg
Should Messi be playing in extreme cold weather?
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tommy Pham can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses as part of Pirates contract

  
Published February 20, 2025 12:20 PM
BRADENTON, Fla. — Tommy Pham can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses as part of his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates that guarantees $4,025,000.

An outfielder who turns 37 on March 8, Pham would get $125,000 each for 475 and 525 plate appearances as part of the contract. He will be playing for his 10th major league organization.

Pham also would get $50,000 if he is picked for the All-Star Game, $75,000 if he wins a Silver Slugger and $25,000 if he wins a Gold Glove. He would get $250,000 if he is voted MVP, $150,000 for second in the voting and $100,000 for finishing third. He would earn $50,000 for World Series MVP and $25,000 for League Championship Series MVP.

Pham, who turns 37, split last season among the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, hitting .248 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

He has a .258 average with 139 homers, 470 RBIs and 126 stolen bases in 11 major league seasons with St. Louis (2014-18, ’24), Tampa Bay (2018-19), San Diego (2020-21), Cincinnati (2022), Boston (2022), the New York Mets (2023), Arizona (2023), the White Sox and Royals.