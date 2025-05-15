 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner routs Casper Ruud to reach Italian Open semifinals; Jasmine Paolini into women’s final
Carlos Correa Byron Buxton
Twins’ Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton exit game against Orioles following collision
Giro d’Italia Stage 6
Massive crash neutralizes Giro d’Italia Stage 6. Kaden Groves sprints to victory, Mads Pedersen stays in pink

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wr_250515.jpg
London can have a ‘home run’ fantasy season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250515.jpg
Dolphins, Cowboys lead early 2025 win total bets
nbc_ffhh_qptop10_250515.jpg
Expect Burrow to have a ‘massive year’ in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner routs Casper Ruud to reach Italian Open semifinals; Jasmine Paolini into women’s final
Carlos Correa Byron Buxton
Twins’ Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton exit game against Orioles following collision
Giro d’Italia Stage 6
Massive crash neutralizes Giro d’Italia Stage 6. Kaden Groves sprints to victory, Mads Pedersen stays in pink

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wr_250515.jpg
London can have a ‘home run’ fantasy season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250515.jpg
Dolphins, Cowboys lead early 2025 win total bets
nbc_ffhh_qptop10_250515.jpg
Expect Burrow to have a ‘massive year’ in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Twins send struggling starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson to Triple-A

  
Published May 15, 2025 03:06 PM

BALTIMORE — The surging Minnesota Twins sent struggling pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson to Triple-A St. Paul.

The move came a day after the right-hander was tagged for six runs and eight hits in four innings of work in the second game of a doubleheader against Baltimore. The Twins rallied late to extend their winning streak to 10 straight.

The 24-year-old Woods Richardson is 2-2 with a 5.02 ERA in eight games (seven starts) for the Twins. He has had trouble working deep into games. Woods Richardson has yet to make it through six complete innings this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him, with left-handed batters hitting .342.

Reliever Kody Funderburk will take Woods Richardson’s spot on the roster. The left-hander served as the 27th man during the doubleheader and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Woods Richardson in Game 2.