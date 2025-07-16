 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Adam Frazier
Royals reacquire Adam Frazier in an All-Star break trade with the Pirates
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 11
Pogačar crashes and Abrahamsen wins stage in Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
nbc_cyc_tdfstudiopogacarcrash_250716.jpg
Why did Pogačar’s rivals slow down after crash?
nbc_cyc_tdffinish_250716.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Adam Frazier
Royals reacquire Adam Frazier in an All-Star break trade with the Pirates
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 11
Pogačar crashes and Abrahamsen wins stage in Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
nbc_cyc_tdfstudiopogacarcrash_250716.jpg
Why did Pogačar’s rivals slow down after crash?
nbc_cyc_tdffinish_250716.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

X-rays are negative after Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suárez is hit by a pitch on left hand at All-Star Game

  
Published July 16, 2025 11:42 AM

ATLANTA — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez appears to have dodged a major injury after he was hit by a pitch on his hand during the All-Star Game.

Suárez dropped to his knees in obvious pain after being hit by Chicago White Sox right-hander Shane Smith in the eighth inning.

NL manager Dave Roberts said Suárez got X-rays that came back negative. Suárez remained in the game but did not participate as planned in the first tiebreaking home run swing-off. He was replaced by Miami’s Kyle Stowers as the NL won the swing-off 4-3.

The pitch appeared to hit Suárez on his left pinkie finger at the end of the bat handle. He was examined by a trainer before staying in the game and jogging to first base.

Suárez, who is hitting .250 with 31 homers and 78 RBIs, is considered a possible top target at baseball’s trade deadline. A serious injury could impact that trade outlook.