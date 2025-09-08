 Skip navigation
Enjoy Illinois 300

Results, points, playoff standings after Gateway as Denny Hamlin advances with win

  
Published September 7, 2025 08:19 PM

Denny Hamlin joined Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe in the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his victory at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Earning his series-leading fifth win this season and the 59th of his career, Hamlin led a race-high 75 of 240 laps, including the last 25 at the track commonly known as Gateway. It’s his fifth season with at least five victories and first since the 2020 season.

After winning the Southern 500 playoff opener, Briscoe finished second at Gateway, followed by Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano as playoff drivers swept the top five spots.

MORE: Click here for Gateway results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for race notes l Click here for the penalty report

MORE: Click here for Cup driver points l Click here for Cup owner points

In the playoff standings, Kyle Larson (plus-60), Bubba Wallace (plus-50), Blaney (plus-42), William Byron (plus-39), Tyler Reddick (plus-37), Christopher Bell (plus-32), Elliott (plus-28), Joey Logano (plus-21), Ross Chastain (plus-19) and Austin Cindric (plus-11) are above the cutline heading into the first-round finale Sept. 13 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Austin Dillon (minus-11), Shane van Gisbergen (minus-15), Alex Bowman (minus-35) and Josh Berry (minus-45) are below the cutline entering Bristol.