NBA Tip-Off October 21 on NBC and Peacock

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Former Cup champions Chase Elliott, Joey Logano deliver key playoff performances
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
U.S. wins 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point, routing GB&I in closing singles
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kyle Larson says he ‘messed up’ in contact that spun Ryan Blaney at WWT Raceway
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Henry rumbles for 30-yard TD to give Ravens lead
Allen zips pass to Kincaid for first Bills TD
Boswell ‘didn’t even watch’ game-winning FG
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Former Cup champions Chase Elliott, Joey Logano deliver key playoff performances
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
U.S. wins 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point, routing GB&I in closing singles
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kyle Larson says he ‘messed up’ in contact that spun Ryan Blaney at WWT Raceway
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Henry rumbles for 30-yard TD to give Ravens lead
Allen zips pass to Kincaid for first Bills TD
Boswell ‘didn’t even watch’ game-winning FG
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
Watch Now
NBA Tip-Off October 21 on NBC and Peacock
September 7, 2025 09:15 PM
NBA Tip-Off is not just the start of a new season, it marks the beginning of a new era.
Related Videos
02:41
Shammgod excited for Magic with Banchero, Wagner
04:39
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
06:54
How Shammgod made handles more than ‘showboating’
23:05
Shammgod on Kobe’s legacy, Magic’s upcoming season
01:30
Erving talks horse racing roots, NBA on NBC return
03:41
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
Latest Clips
56
Henry rumbles for 30-yard TD to give Ravens lead
46
Allen zips pass to Kincaid for first Bills TD
29
Boswell ‘didn’t even watch’ game-winning FG
22:30
NASCAR Cup drivers recap WWT Raceway playoff race
59
Lewis: Ravens can ‘just unleash’ defense in 2025
35
Jones carries experience with Vikings to Colts
01:01
Best Cup driver audio, WWT Raceway playoff race
03:55
Hamlin proud of team for ‘swinging for the fences’
14:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at WWT Raceway
01:11
Risers, fallers in playoffs leaving WWT Raceway
01:11
Elliott showed ‘good offense’ at WWT Raceway
03:20
Logano extends top-five streak in St. Louis
01:57
Larson: ‘I messed up’ spinning Blaney
01:15
Blaney on Larson contact: ‘One I have to remember’
01:24
Briscoe rebounds at WWT Raceway after pit issues
01:34
Hamlin: ‘Get on the bandwagon, or get run over’
54
Burrow: Bengals ‘found a way to win’ vs. Browns
46
Rodgers: ‘Nice to win’ vs. Jets, but eyes on GB
41
Jones: We’ll ‘look to sustain’ after Week 1 win
02:49
Larson sends it into Turn 3, collects Blaney
02:04
Bush endorses number of Texans on Walker Cup team
42
‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for Berry after crash
08:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 2 foursomes
01:25
Contact from Elliott sends Berry into outside wall
01:25
Busch loses the handle exiting Turn 2 in Stage 1
01:32
Bill Murray delivers ICONIC command at WWT Raceway
14:44
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 4
03:48
McIlroy: ‘This is a really special day’
31:20
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 15
53
The moment McIlroy secured Irish Open victory
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue