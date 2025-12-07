 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Reality Hot Seat 2025
How to watch Reality Hot Seat altcast for Texans vs Chiefs on SNF: Streaming info, time, hosts and more
Maryland v Iowa
Bennett Stirtz scores 25 points and Iowa beats Maryland 83-64, gives Ben McCollum first Big Ten win
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 06 Washington at USC
Washington rallies from 18-point deficit to beat No. 24 USC 84-76

Top Clips

clippers_wolves_251206.jpg
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
kings_heat_250612.jpg
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
warriors_cavs_251206.jpg
Highlights: Warriors outlast Cavaliers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Reality Hot Seat 2025
How to watch Reality Hot Seat altcast for Texans vs Chiefs on SNF: Streaming info, time, hosts and more
Maryland v Iowa
Bennett Stirtz scores 25 points and Iowa beats Maryland 83-64, gives Ben McCollum first Big Ten win
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 06 Washington at USC
Washington rallies from 18-point deficit to beat No. 24 USC 84-76

Top Clips

clippers_wolves_251206.jpg
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
kings_heat_250612.jpg
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
warriors_cavs_251206.jpg
Highlights: Warriors outlast Cavaliers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Pistons race past Bucks in Motor City

December 6, 2025 10:21 PM
Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren each posted double-doubles for the Pistons to help balance out Kevin Porter Jr.'s 32 points for the Bucks in the home team's win in Detroit.

Related Videos

clippers_wolves_251206.jpg
01:56
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
kings_heat_250612.jpg
02:00
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
warriors_cavs_251206.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors outlast Cavaliers
hawks_wizards_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
nets_pels_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
nbc_nba_pordet_2min_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons fourth-quarter rally beats POR
nbc_nba_phxhou_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Rockets dominate Suns at home
nbc_nba_phimil_2min_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Sixers handle Bucks in Milwaukee
nbc_nba_dalvsokcv2_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas
nbc_nba_indvschi_251205.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bulls come up short at home vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_lacvsmem_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies slow cruising Clippers
nbc_nba_chator_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Raptors fall flat hosting Hornets
nbc_nba_sasvscle_251205.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Cavaliers leave Spurs in the dust
nbc_nba_denatl_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
nbc_nba_utahvsnyk_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start
nbc_nba_miavsorl_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Magic escape Heat at home
nbc_nba_lalbosv2_2min_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics breeze by Lakers in Boston
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_embiid_251205.jpg
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
nbc_roto_lebron_251205.jpg
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
nbc_nba_firsttimeallstars_251205.jpg
09:54
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_251205.jpg
05:08
Reaves putting up numbers for Lakers
nbc_nba_playerspotlight_251205.jpg
09:55
NBA Player Spotlight: Edey, Brown, Thompson
nbc_nba_lebronjames_251205.jpg
08:56
LeBron scores eight; double-digit streak ends
nbc_bte_mavericksthunder_251205.jpg
02:12
Mavericks have excelled against the spread
nbc_bte_giannis_251205.jpg
02:42
Giannis next team odds: Bucks, Knicks, Spurs, Heat
nbc_bte_nuggetshawks_251205.jpg
01:48
Murray will ‘light your money on fire’ vs. Hawks
austin_reaves.jpg
02:20
Take Lakers against Celtics with Reaves rolling
nbc_nba_offguardcp3lac_251204.jpg
09:54
Paul’s personality plays into messy Clippers split

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_cbb_princetonatloyolachicago_251206.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Loyola Chicago scoots past Princeton
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251206.jpg
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
nbc_golf_scottietrouble_251206.jpg
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_pl_plupdate_251206.jpg
22:15
PL Update: Aston Villa blow title race open
nbc_pl_goalzone_moyes_251206.jpg
42
Moyes on Everton’s chances at Europe: Why not?
nbc_cbb_olddominionatrichmond_251206.jpg
04:58
Highlights: Richmond stay undefeated at home
nbc_pl_goalzone_slot_251206.jpg
04:44
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point
nbc_pl_goalzone_farke_251206.jpg
03:48
Farke: Leeds’ draw ‘feels like a win tonight’
nbc_pl_leeliv_251206.jpg
13:41
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Liverpool Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_goalzone_tanakaintrv_251206.jpg
03:08
Tanaka: Leeds didn’t give up against Liverpool
nbc_pl_goalzone_leevliv_251206.jpg
05:08
Liverpool ‘not good enough’ to finish off Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
01:58
Tanaka brings Leeds level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
01:29
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251206.jpg
03:41
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2v2_251206.jpg
03:09
Ekitike’s brace gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251206.jpg
01:23
Ekitike tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. Leeds
nbc_golf_roryhighlight_251206.jpg
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
nbc_pl_bou_che_251206.jpg
09:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_newvbur_251206.jpg
13:31
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Burnley Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_evertonnottingham_251206.jpg
09:31
Extended HLs: Everton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 15
nbc_pl_mcsun_251206.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Sunderland Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_totbre_251206.jpg
08:20
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brentford Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_flemmingburgoal_251206.jpg
02:02
Flemming pulls Burnley within one of Newcastle
nbc_pl_sunred1_251206.jpg
02:33
O’Nien sent off for dangerous tackle against City
oly_ssm1000_jordanstolz_251206.jpg
02:28
Stolz breaks second track record in Heerenveen
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_251206.jpg
01:09
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251206.jpg
01:42
Cherki finds Foden to put Man City 3-0 in front