Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to begin rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers
Oilers top Stars 2-1 for West title, will play Florida in the Stanley Cup Final
2018 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship - Match Play
More SEC coaching news: Ryan Murphy out at Texas, expected to be replaced by NCAA champ
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Kyle Busch falls out of NASCAR Cup playoff spot after incident with Kyle Larson

Top Clips

oly_gria_skyeblakely_240602.jpg
Blakely makes statement with silver at nationals
oly_gria_simonebiles_240602.jpg
Biles becomes nine-time champion at nationals
oly_gria_sunileecomp_240602.jpg
Lee finishes 4th all-around at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers
Oilers top Stars 2-1 for West title, will play Florida in the Stanley Cup Final
2018 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship - Match Play
More SEC coaching news: Ryan Murphy out at Texas, expected to be replaced by NCAA champ
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Kyle Busch falls out of NASCAR Cup playoff spot after incident with Kyle Larson

Top Clips

oly_gria_skyeblakely_240602.jpg
Blakely makes statement with silver at nationals
oly_gria_simonebiles_240602.jpg
Biles becomes nine-time champion at nationals
oly_gria_sunileecomp_240602.jpg
Lee finishes 4th all-around at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to begin rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A

  
Published June 2, 2024 10:55 PM
Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Somerset.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training with a right elbow injury. There’s no specific timetable yet for his return, but Cole has said it’s possible he could be back in June.

The six-time All-Star started facing hitters in simulated games last month. He threw 43 pitches last Thursday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida.

Cole made one spring training start, on March 1, and the Yankees announced 10 days later the 33-year-old right-hander’s elbow was ailing. He was diagnosed with nerve inflammation and edema and told to rest.

He didn’t throw off a mound again until May 5, the first of five bullpen sessions leading up to his initial session against hitters.

It’s expected Cole will make multiple minor league starts before rejoining the Yankees, who lost starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt to a right lat strain last week.