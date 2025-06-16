Angels at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 16

Its Monday, June 16 and the Angels (33-37) are in the Bronx to open a series against the Yankees (42-28).

José Soriano is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Clarke Schmidt for New York.

Both of these teams limp into the series having been swept over the weekend. The Yankees last three straight in Boston to the Sox while the Angels lost all three in a series against the Orioles in Baltimore. As a result, New York’s lead in the American League East is down to 3.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Halos are 7.5 games back of the Astros in the American League West.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Yankees

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, YES, MLBN

Odds for the Angels at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Angels (+170), Yankees (-207)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Yankees

Pitching matchup for June 16, 2025: José Soriano vs. Clarke Schmidt

Angels: José Soriano (4-5, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 6/10 vs. Athletics - 7IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 12Ks Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (3-3, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 6/11 at Kansas City - 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 3BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Yankees

The Yankees have won 14 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

The Angels’ last 3 games against the Yankees have stayed under the Total

Aaron Judge is 1-13 over his last 4 games and is hitting .283 in June

is 1-13 over his last 4 games and is hitting .283 in June Paul Goldschmidt was 2-8 in the series against Boston over the weekend and is hitting just .191 for the month of June

was 2-8 in the series against Boston over the weekend and is hitting just .191 for the month of June Mike Trout was 2-11 in the series at Baltimore over the weekend and is hitting .273 in June

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Angels and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

