Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for the 1st time

  
Published August 13, 2024 11:09 PM
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 13: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run in the third inning off Jonathan Cannon of the Chicago White Sox (not pictured) at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Tuesday night, connecting in three consecutive at-bats for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox.

The slugger started his outburst with a two-run shot to left field off starter Jonathan Cannon in the third inning. Soto tagged Cannon for a solo drive in the fifth, going the other way again.

The four-time All-Star added his 33rd homer of the season in the seventh off left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard, pulling a drive to right that made it 4-0.

With a chance to match the major league record of four home runs in a game, Soto walked in the ninth after swinging and missing at a 3-0 pitch that was a little out of the strike zone.

Soto became the second Yankees hitter with a three-homer game this season, following rookie Ben Rice on July 6 against Boston.