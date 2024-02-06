 Skip navigation
MLBBaltimore OriolesSilas Ardoin

Silas
Ardoin

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Orioles land their ace, acquiring All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee
The Brewers traded the All-Star right-hander to the Orioles for left-hander D.L. Hall, infield prospect Joey Ortiz and a competitive balance draft pick.
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Royals Extend Bobby Witt Jr.
Fantasy Baseball: Starting pitchers with second-half changes
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Orioles acquire Corbin Burnes in epic trade with Brewers
2024 Rotoworld Fantasy Baseball Standard Mock Draft: Witt Jr., Carroll lead top 10
2024 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Fades: Plate Discipline
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Framber Valdez, Max Fried, Logan Webb, Blake Snell