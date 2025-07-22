Orioles at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 22

It’s Tuesday, July 22 and the Orioles (44-55) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (49-50). Brandon Young is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Joey Cantillo for Cleveland.

The Guardians took the first game of the series, 10-5, behind a four-run sixth inning. Cleveland is 3-1 since the break and has scored 28 runs. Baltimore is 1-3 post-break and totaled 14 runs in that span with 10 coming in the past two games.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Guardians

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MASN2, CLEG

Odds for the Orioles at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Orioles (+118), Guardians (-140)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Guardians

Pitching matchup for July 22, 2025: Brandon Young vs. Joey Cantillo

Orioles: Brandon Young, (0-4, 7.52 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Guardians: Joey Cantillo, (1-0, 4.17 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Guardians to reach 80 wins:

“In the first 24 games of the 67 one second-half of the schedule are the Athletics, Orioles, Royals, Rockies, Twins, Mets, White Sox, and Marlins -- beautiful! Cleveland took the series against the A’s, 2-1 and beat the O’s in the opener— so far so good.

The Guardians have the easiest strength of schedule remaining in the MLB and need a 34-33 record over the second half to secure 80-plus wins, which I believe is more than possible.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Guardians

The Guardians have won 7 of their last 8 matchups against American League teams

6 of the Orioles’ last 8 road trips to the Guardians have gone over the Total

Cleveland is 3-1 in the last four games and 3-1 ATS

Baltimore is 1-3 on the ML and 2-2 ATS in the past four

