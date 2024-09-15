Alex Palou clinches third IndyCar title after loose seat belt for Will Power

LEBANON, Nashville — Alex Palou needed little effort to clinch his third NTT IndyCar Series championship in four years, taking advantage of a major gaffe by Will Power early in the Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

Palou, who entered the 2024 season finale with a sizable 33-point lead, already had won two of the past three titles since joining Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021.

He became the first back-to-back champion in IndyCar since Dario Franchitti, who also drove the No. 10 Dallara-Honda for Ganassi while winning three consecutive titles from 2009-11.

After escaping a battery failure at the Milwaukee Mile two weeks ago, Palou started a disappointing 24th (turning the 15th-fastest qualifying lap and taking a nine-position grid penalty) while Power qualified fourth.

But as Colton Herta outdueled Pato O’Ward for his first oval victory, Palou clinched the title with an 11th-place finish.

“It’s been an amazing year,” Palou told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns.

Power’s hopes for a third championship dissipated on Lap 13 when the lap belt in his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet came loose.

The Team Penske driver pitted under green and agonizingly waited for a few minutes as a team member climbed over his aeroscreen and into his cockpit to reattach the belt. When he returned to the track, Power was five laps down and effectively eliminated from contention.

Trailing by 33 points entering the race, Power would have needed to finish at least fourth in the 27-car field regardless of Palou’s result. Barring two dozen cars crashing out of the race over the final 193 laps, that was an impossible scenario to realize.

He finished 24th.