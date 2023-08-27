Scott McLaughlin wins IndyCar pole position but will start 10th because of engine penalty

Scott McLaughlin beat teammate Josef Newgarden in qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway, but the pole-sitter will be starting 10th because of an engine grid penalty.

Newgarden, who is trying to become the first in IndyCar history to sweep multiple oval races in a single season, will start first despite McLaughlin’s first career oval pole position. It’s the fifth time McLaughlin has qualified first in IndyCar and his second pole this season.

“I’m so competitive, man, we all are,” McLaughlin told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “We just want to beat our teammates all the time. I’m pumped. First oval pole. We’ve got an engine spot penalty, but we’re going to come through and have a lot of fun doing it.

“We’ll be OK (with) great strategy. Really excited to come through (the field). Going to be a lot of exciting passes, and I’m going to have to nail the start, put it on the cush and have some fun.”

McLaughlin will be one of six drivers starting nine spots lower because of a fifth engine change this season. Championship points leader Alex Palou qualified fifth but also will be serving the penalty along with Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Scott Dixon (qualified seventh) and Takuma Sato (eighth).

Newgarden will be on the front row with Colton Herta and ahead of Arrow McLaren teammates Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist in the second row.

After victories at Texas, Indianapolis and Iowa (twice), Newgarden will try to remain unbeaten in five oval races this season. He also is trying to win his sixth consecutive races, a streak that began a year ago when he outdueled McLaughlin at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“Scott just did a better job,” Newgarden told Welch. “I had a phenomenal car. Team did a great job. This car was right where it needed to be. It’s obviously a great starting position. We’d like to control the race from there. But just being able to react to anything unforeseen is really important on a day like today.”

The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

