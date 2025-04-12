Bristol Xfinity results: Kyle Larson scores dominating win

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson led 277 of 300 laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

His victory came a day after he finished second in the Truck race at Bristol. He will start third in Sunday’s Cup race.

JR Motorsports had its cars finish second, third and fourth Saturday with Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier and Sammy Smith.

Allgaier won the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus. Dash 4 Cash drivers Brennan Poole and Sheldon Creed walked away from a vicious crash late in the first stage of Saturday’s race.

Brandon Jones completed the top five. Jesse Love, who will make his Cup debut Sunday, finished sixth. Ryan Sieg placed seventh, earning his fourth consecutive top 10 at Bristol.

The Dash 4 Cash drivers next weekend at Rockingham will be Allgaier, Kvapil, Smith and Jones.

Stage 1 winner: Sam Mayer

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Larson

Next: The series returns to Rockingham Speedway for the first time since 2004. The series races there at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, April 19 on the CW Network.