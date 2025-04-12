 Skip navigation
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The Masters - Round Three
Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler will need an Olympic-sized Sunday to repeat
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
IMSA Long Beach results, points: Nasr, Tandy stay perfect for Porsche Penske in 2025 season

nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
Bryson: Finish 'massive,' Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
Long Beach domination feels 'incredible' for Nasr

Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The Masters - Round Three
Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler will need an Olympic-sized Sunday to repeat
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
IMSA Long Beach results, points: Nasr, Tandy stay perfect for Porsche Penske in 2025 season

nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr

Bristol Xfinity results: Kyle Larson scores dominating win

  
Published April 12, 2025 07:50 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson led 277 of 300 laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

His victory came a day after he finished second in the Truck race at Bristol. He will start third in Sunday’s Cup race.

MORE: Bristol Xfinity results

JR Motorsports had its cars finish second, third and fourth Saturday with Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier and Sammy Smith.

Allgaier won the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus. Dash 4 Cash drivers Brennan Poole and Sheldon Creed walked away from a vicious crash late in the first stage of Saturday’s race.

Brennan Poole car.jpg
Brennan Poole, Sheldon Creed walk away from devastating crash in Bristol Xfinity race
Their incident brought out the caution late in the first stage of Saturday’s race.

Brandon Jones completed the top five. Jesse Love, who will make his Cup debut Sunday, finished sixth. Ryan Sieg placed seventh, earning his fourth consecutive top 10 at Bristol.

The Dash 4 Cash drivers next weekend at Rockingham will be Allgaier, Kvapil, Smith and Jones.

Stage 1 winner: Sam Mayer

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Larson

Next: The series returns to Rockingham Speedway for the first time since 2004. The series races there at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, April 19 on the CW Network.