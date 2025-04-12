Brennan Poole, Sheldon Creed walk away from devastating crash in Bristol Xfinity race

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Brennan Poole and Sheldon Creed both had the air knocked out of them but walked away from a devastating crash in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Creed was hit from behind by Dean Thompson late in the first stage of the race and spun, coming to a rest sideways on the frontstretch. One car slipped by Creed’s car before Poole, unable to avoid Creed, slammed into Creed’s car. The contact caused extensive damage to Poole’s car and ripped off the right rear wheel.

“It did knock the breath out of me,” Poole said after exiting the infield care center. “I was talking to Sheldon when we got into the trailer and he said it knocked the breath out of him, too.”

Poole said there was no way to avoid Creed’s car.

“I was back to the gas coming off the corner,” Poole said. “I can’t see. I couldn’t see (Creed). My spotter said to check up. I started checking up immediately as soon as I saw him in frame before I could see out of my windshield. He was in the middle of the track. I just didn’t expect him to even be there. I started to spin out and nailed him.”

Said Creed: “Brandon just didn’t see me. It happens every year here. Just things happen so quickly and you’re going so fast. Not a lot of time to avoid a car sitting in the middle of the track like I was.

“I feel fine. I hadn’t had the air knocked out of me in a long time.”

Both Creed and Poole were among the four cars eligible for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus in Saturday’s race.