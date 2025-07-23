Giants at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 23

Its Wednesday, July 23 and the Giants (53-49) and the Braves (44-56) close out a series today in Atlanta.

Justin Verlander is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Spencer Strider for Atlanta.

The Giants evened the series at a game apiece with a 9-0 smack of the Braves last night. Wilmer Flores drove in four runs and Rafael Devers added a couple hits for San Francisco. Landed Roupp allowed four hits over five shutout innings to earn his seventh win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Braves

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: 12:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, FDSNSO, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Braves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Giants (+144), Braves (-173)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Braves

Pitching matchup for July 23, 2025: Justin Verlander vs. Spencer Strider

Giants: Justin Verlander (0-8, 4.99 ERA)

Last outing: 13.50 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 0 Strikeout Braves: Spencer Strider (4-7, 3.59 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Braves

The Giants have gone 1-4 in their last 5 games

The Under is 9-3 (75%) when Spencer Strider has started for the Braves

has started for the Braves The Braves are up 0.61 units on the Run Line at Truist Park in 2025 with Spencer Strider starting

starting Rafael Devers is 5-13 over his last 3 games

is 5-13 over his last 3 games Willy Adames is 8-18 over his last 5 games with 3 HRs

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Giants and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Giants and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: