 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners
Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
The 94th Academy Awards - Executive Arrivals
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies
Cristopher sanchez
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez shows he has come a long way with complete-game victory

Top Clips

winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners
Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
The 94th Academy Awards - Executive Arrivals
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies
Cristopher sanchez
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez shows he has come a long way with complete-game victory

Top Clips

winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?

July 23, 2025 09:31 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into the numbers around Scottie Scheffler's performance in majors this season while highlighting other golfers that made an impression.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethdiscussion_250722.jpg
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
nbc_golf_gc_haotongliinterview_250722.jpg
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_azingerinterview_250722.jpg
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
bradley_site.jpg
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
nbc_golf_gracekiminterview_250722.jpg
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_golf_gcminipodv3_250719.jpg
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
nbc_golf_gcminipodclip1_250719.jpg
07:23
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_golf_gcpodopenrd1takeaways_250717.jpg
02:58
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations
nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_roryinterview_250713.jpg
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_golf_roryclip_250713.jpg
06:33
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
03:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
02:48
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
04:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
07:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont

Latest Clips

winetourdefrancephotofinish.jpg
08:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
nbc_roto_jaguarsfutures_250723_copy.jpg
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
oly_wpw_bronzeusaesp_250723.jpg
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
nbc_cyc_barrecrash_250723.jpg
04:43
Barré crashes during Stage 17 of Tour de France
nbc_cyc_tour21ep3_250723.jpg
12:17
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 3
nbc_cyc_vaughtersintv_250723.jpg
08:08
Vaughters: Stage 17 will be ‘really aggressive’
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250723.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
nbc_roto_chasebrown_250722.jpg
01:27
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
nbc_roto_cook_250722.jpg
01:24
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250722.jpg
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
nbc_smx_biggestmoments_250722.jpg
09:50
Pro Motocross 2025: Washougal biggest moments
nbc_roto_tannerscott_250722.jpg
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_roto_joshbell_250722.jpg
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_roto_clarke_250722.jpg
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
03:40
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:49
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
nbc_cyc_tdfs16full_250722.jpg
34:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 16
nbc_roto_woodruff_250722.jpg
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
nbc_dps_jctretterinterview_250722.jpg
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
jerry_jones_720.jpg
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
nbc_dps_dponcowboysandbengals_250722.jpg
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
nbc_cyc_btp_stage17preview_250722.jpg
04:40
Sprinters will be the focus in Stage 17 of TDF
nbc_bte_ohiost_250722.jpg
02:27
Wait to bet on Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds
IndianaBettingClip.jpg
01:55
Why is Indiana football expected to regress?
nbc_bte_skylynx_250722.jpg
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
nbc_cyc_winnerintvs16_250722.jpg
02:22
Paret-Peintre details Tour de France Stage 16 win