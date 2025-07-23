How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez shows he has come a long way with complete-game victory
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
NBC Sports
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brewers at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez shows he has come a long way with complete-game victory
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
NBC Sports
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
July 23, 2025 09:31 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into the numbers around Scottie Scheffler's performance in majors this season while highlighting other golfers that made an impression.
Related Videos
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
07:23
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
02:58
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
06:33
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
03:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
02:48
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
04:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
07:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
Latest Clips
08:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
04:43
Barré crashes during Stage 17 of Tour de France
12:17
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 3
08:08
Vaughters: Stage 17 will be ‘really aggressive’
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
01:27
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
01:24
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
09:50
Pro Motocross 2025: Washougal biggest moments
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
03:40
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
07:49
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
34:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 16
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
04:40
Sprinters will be the focus in Stage 17 of TDF
02:27
Wait to bet on Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds
01:55
Why is Indiana football expected to regress?
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
02:22
Paret-Peintre details Tour de France Stage 16 win
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue