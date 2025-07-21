Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Dover won by Denny Hamlin in overtime

A look at the winners and losers from Dover.

WINNERS

Denny Hamlin — Fends off the field on a pair of overtime restarts despite being on older tires to win his fourth race of the season. No driver has won more Cup races this season.

Chase Briscoe — His runner-up result gave Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2 finish. Briscoe has scored back-to-back runner-up results the past two weekends. Sunday’s finish was his eighth top-five finish in 21 races this season. Briscoe had 13 top-five finishes in 144 Cup starts before this season.

Alex Bowman — His third-place finish is his third top-five result in the last six races. He moved from 12th in the points to ninth after Sunday’s result.

Chase Elliott — His sixth-place finish, along with William Byron’s crash in overtime, put Elliott into the points lead with five races left in the regular season. Elliott also led 238 of the 407 laps and won a stage Sunday. That is his first stage win of the season.

Bubba Wallace — His seventh-place finish snapped a five-race streak of results outside the top 10. Wallace also scored his best Dover finish in 11 Dover starts. Wallace remains on the playoff cutline but expanded his lead on Ryan Preece from three points to 16.

Ty Gibbs — His fifth-place finish marks his seventh consecutive top-15 finish. Gibbs has gone from 27th in points to 16th in that stretch. He also advances to the finals of the In-Season Challenge and will race for $1 million next week at Indianapolis.

Ty Dillon — He finished 20th, scoring his fourth consecutive top-20 finish to advance to the finals of the In-Season Challenge. He’ll race Ty Gibbs for $1 million next week at Indianapolis.

LOSERS

William Byron — He was collected in a crash in overtime and finished 31st. Byron also lost the points lead. Byron had led the points since the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend.

Christopher Bell — While he won a stage and led 67 laps, his most laps led in a race since his Phoenix victory in March, Bell spun twice and lost a chance to win Sunday because of those incidents, particularly his spin in overtime. He finished 18th instead of possibly scoring his fourth victory of the year.

Carson Hocevar — His 35th-place finish due to a mechanical issue is his third consecutive finish outside the top 30. It’s also the fifth time in the last seven races he’s placed 29th or worse.

