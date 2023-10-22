Chandler Smith will not return to Kaulig Racing in 2024

Chandler Smith, who is vying for a spot in the Xfinity championship race, will not return to Kaulig Racing after this season, the team announced Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old Smith, who is in his rookie season in Xfinity, is 54 points out of the final transfer spot for the Xfinity title race — all but putting him in a must-win situation next weekend at Martinsville.

Smith has one win, eight top-five finishes and 13 top-10 results this season for Kaulig Racing. Smith finished 34th in Saturday’s playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

When asked earlier this month if Smith had asked for a buyout, Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said in a press conference at the Charlotte Roval: “You should talk to his agent.”

The team stated Sunday that it will announce its 2024 Xfinity Series driver lineup at a later date.