ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Ilia Malinin repeats as Skate America champion, shatters personal best
nbc_pk_dolphinseagles_231017.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 NFL Sunday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Kyle Larson credits Kyle Busch with helping him run Homestead's high line

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michlovelandintv2_231021.jpg
Loveland praises McCarthy's energy in win
nbc_cfb_michmichstlites_231021.jpg
Highlights: Michigan dominates MSU in East Lansing
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyint_231021.jpg
McCarthy adopted 'relentless' mindset in MSU win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chandler Smith will not return to Kaulig Racing in 2024

  
Published October 22, 2023 09:14 AM

Chandler Smith, who is vying for a spot in the Xfinity championship race, will not return to Kaulig Racing after this season, the team announced Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old Smith, who is in his rookie season in Xfinity, is 54 points out of the final transfer spot for the Xfinity title race — all but putting him in a must-win situation next weekend at Martinsville.

Smith has one win, eight top-five finishes and 13 top-10 results this season for Kaulig Racing. Smith finished 34th in Saturday’s playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

When asked earlier this month if Smith had asked for a buyout, Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said in a press conference at the Charlotte Roval: “You should talk to his agent.”

The team stated Sunday that it will announce its 2024 Xfinity Series driver lineup at a later date.